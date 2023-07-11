Manchester United vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2023

With the Premier League only a few weeks away, clubs continue their pre-season preparations with friendly fixtures this week as Leeds United lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an intriguing clash at the Ullevaal Stadion on Wednesday.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Preview

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League standings in the 2022-23 season and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Red Devils slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their previous game in the FA Cup final and will look to bounce back this week.

Leeds United, on the other hand, secured a 19th-place finish in the league table last season and have been relegated to the Championship. The Yorkshire outfit suffered a 4-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last week and has a point to prove going into this match.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Leeds United and have won 50 out of the 113 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds United's 26 victories.

Manchester United have won their last three matches away from home against Leeds United in all competition - the first time they have achieved such a run since October 1976.

Leeds United had the worst defensive record in the Premier League last season and conceded a total of 78 goals in their 38 matches in the competition.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Leeds United in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 scoreline in an FA Cup fixture in 2010.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Prediction

Manchester United have grown in stature under Erik ten Hag and will be intent on winning a trophy next season. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes can be effective on their day and will look to make a mark this week.

Leeds United have been in poor form over the past year and have a point to prove against their formidable opponents. Manchester United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Leeds United

Manchester United vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

