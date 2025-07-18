Manchester United vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July 2025

Manchester United embark on their pre-season journey with a friendly against newly promoted Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils endured their worst campaign in modern history last time out, finishing as low as 15th in the Premier League table and winning no silverware.
Meanwhile, their opponents Leeds United restored themselves to the Premier League after finishing at the top of the Championship table last term.
There is considerable pressure on manager Ruben Amorim as United prepare for a fresh season. The Old Trafford faithful are expectedly jubilant after the club reportedly agreed a deal for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.
Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon have already been added to the roster but there's much transfer business for United to attend to. They are reportedly looking to move a host of players on, namely, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia.
Following Saturday's friendly against Leeds, United will head to the United States and take on West Ham United, Bournemouth and Everton. They will subsequently wind up their pre-season tour with a match against Fiorentina at Old Trafford on August 9.
Meanwhile, Leeds United will do well to replicate their form from last season which helped them gain promotion to the top-flight. Daniel Farke's men amassed 100 points in the 2024-25 season albeit they finished above second-placed Burnley only on goal difference.
Since then, they have added Gabriel Gudmundsson, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha to their squad. So far, Leeds are confirmed to play three pre-season friendlies, against Manchester United, Villarreal and AC Milan.
Manchester United vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Leeds United across all competitions.
- Manchester United finished 15th in the league last term, their worst-ever finish in the Premier League era.
- Leeds United have returned to the Premier League after a two-year absence.
- Leeds managed to finish at the top of the Championship table last term to achieve promotion to the top-flight.
Manchester United vs Leeds United Prediction
Pre-season friendlies, especially the first one that comes after the break, are difficult to call. These two storied rivals are renowned for having open matches with plenty of goals in them. On Saturday, Manchester United are likely to walk away with a narrow victory.
Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Leeds United
Manchester United vs Leeds United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes