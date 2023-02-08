Manchester United vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another midweek fixture this week as Leeds United lock horns with Erik ten Hag's impressive Manchester United side in an important clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Preview

Leeds United are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have largely failed to cope with the top flight so far this season. The away side parted ways with Jesse Marsch this week and will need to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have shown tremendous improvement under Erik ten Hag this season. The Red Devils edged Crystal Palace to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Leeds United @LUFC 🎙 Patrick Bamford reflects on a tough day at the City Ground 🎙 Patrick Bamford reflects on a tough day at the City Ground https://t.co/JC0qtI9A2u

Manchester United vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Leeds United and have won 49 out of the 111 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds United's 26 victories.

Manchester United have lost only one of their last 17 Premier League matches against Leeds United, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in 2002.

Since Leeds United's return to the Premier League in 2020, Manchester United have scored 15 goals against them - only Manchester City have been more prolific against Leeds United during this period.

Leeds United are winless in their last 17 league games away from home against Manchester United, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in 1981.

Manchester United have won their last 13 games at Old Trafford in all competitions - their longest such run at home since 2011.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Prediction

Manchester United have been in impressive form under Ten Hag and will be intent on giving Arsenal and Manchester City a run for their money in the Premier League. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have been impressive this season and will look to make an impact in this fixture.

Leeds United are in the midst of a transition at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Leeds United

Manchester United vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes