Manchester United vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

One of English Football's grand old rivalries will have another chapter written at Old Trafford on Sunday night, when Manchester United host Leeds United.

There is no love lost between these two sides, and this is a game that will be deprived of its usual spectacle, without large crowds in the stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Manchester United are in a strong position in the Premier League heading into this game. They are just five points off league leaders Liverpool at the moment, and even have a game in hand.

On Thursday night, Manchester United beat Sheffield United 3-2 in a game that did not start well for the Reds. David McGoldrick gave Sheffield United an early lead against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

But Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored in the first half, before the England international added a second after the break. Even though McGoldrick scored another late goal for Sheffield United, Manchester United had the points in the bag.

For Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United's midweek win against Newcastle United at Elland Road was significant, as it arrested a run of poor form that Leeds were going through.

The Whites ran riot late in that game, as they won 5-2. The highlight was Leeds' fifth goal on the day, which was a sensational long-range strike from Jack Harrison.

💬 "Leeds doesn't ignore what it means to play such a game" Marcelo talks to the press ahead of Sunday's clash pic.twitter.com/XdXgVDV3Dg — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 18, 2020

Manchester United vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

Manchester United have won 46 out of 107 previous encounters against Leeds United. The Whites have beaten the Red Devils only 26 times, while 35 games between these two teams have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met at Old Trafford was in 2010, when a Jermaine Beckford goal gave Leeds a famous 1-0 win in the FA Cup.

Manchester United form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Leeds United form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Manchester United vs Leeds United Team News

Manchester United could have striker Edinson Cavani available for selection after he missed the last few games. In addition, both Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are still injured.

David De Gea is expected to come straight back into the Manchester United starting XI after Dean Henderson's howler that led to Sheffield United's first goal at Bramall Lane on Thursday night.

Injured: Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo

Doubtful: Edinson Cavani

Suspended: None

Leeds will be without centre-backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente, which means that Luke Ayling will continue alongside Liam Cooper, with Stuart Dallas filling in at right-back.

Injured: Robin Koch, Diego Llorente

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes; Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ilian Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Matuesz Klich, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Manchester United vs Leeds United Prediction

Manchester United's home form has been patchy, at best, this season. But we are predicting that they will get the win against a Leeds side who are sure to leave space for United to attack in behind their defence.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Leeds United