Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United : 5 talking points as Red Devils run riot at Old Trafford

Manchester United kicked off their 2021-22 Premier League campaign in scintillating fashion. In front of a fully-packed Old Trafford, they thrashed Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United 5-1.

The hosts were on the front foot right from the get-go as Leeds managed to hold their own for much of the first half. They went into half-time 1-0 down thanks to some brilliant link-up play between Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the 30th minute.

But it wasn't long before Luke Ayling thumped a stunning long-range strike past David de Gea to make it 1-1 for the visitors.

However, what followed was an excellent attacking display from Solksjaer's side. They added four second-half goals and came off as triumphant winners against their old rivals.

On that note, let's have a look at the five biggest talking points from the game:

#5 The return of full stadiums

Manchester United vs Leeds United - Premier League

After 18 months of football without fans in the stadiums, it was a truly remarkable sight to see a fully-packed Old Trafford. It raised the tempo of the game a notch higher than last season. Consequently, the visitors struggled to adapt to this new atmosphere in the opening stages of the game.

More remarkably, after a season where home advantage was nothing more than a catchphrase, the opening two games of the new campaign have both favored the home sides.

#4 Jadon Sancho already a fan favorite

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

There was resounding cheer and applause for Jadon Sancho as he was substituted in on the pitch in the second half. The 21-year-old winger already has most of United's fanbase excited by the prospect of him linking up with what now looks like a title-challenging squad.

Sancho joined Manchester United in a £73m deal from Borussia Dortmund this summer. And he sure has a big burden on his shoulders given the Red Devils' recent struggles in finding a proper right winger. However, the youngster should feel right at home, given how the supporters are behind him.

