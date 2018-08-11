Manchester United vs Leicester City: 5 Hits and Flops

Old Trafford was buzzing for the season-opening match

Manchester United initiated their Premier League campaign with a rather convincing 2-1 victory over Claude Puel’s Leicester City. Paul Pogba converted an early spot-kick and Luke Shaw doubled the lead in the 83rd minute.

Jamie Vardy poached a goal in the dying embers of the game, but United managed to keep hold of their nerves to see the game through.

Paul Pogba captained United tonight, as the Frenchman started the game against all odds. United were slick and cohesive earlier but dropped their intensity as they grew into the game.

Leicester City’s attacking moves were absorbed by United’s backline, and eventually, it was enough for Jose Mourinho’s team to emerge victorious from this game. Here, I opine five players who endured contrasting fortunes in this match:

5. Flop: Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez had a frustrating game

Alexis Sanchez started from the left flank, and wasn't clinical enough to justify a promising start to the game. He looked up to the task initially, but Sanchez became sloppier as the game progressed as he couldn't complete the easiest of passes. Despite having delivered four key passes throughout the game, Sanchez was a liability in possession of the ball.

There needs to be more cohesion, better communication and more attacking moves like these. Sanchez tended to lose the ball regularly, something that was worrisome, as he hardly seemed in control of the match.

He misplaced passes and delivered the ball directly to the opposition on certain occasions outside the box. Sanchez registered a passing accuracy of 64.9%, considerably low for a winger playing in the Premier League.

He played two subtle passes, which should have resulted into goals but Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku shot wide, he needs to up his game.

