Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United vs Leicester City: Match preview, key players, predicted XI

Sanidhya Bhardwaj
ANALYST
Preview
496   //    09 Aug 2018, 16:48 IST

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League kickoff

Venue: Old Trafford

Time: 20:00 BST

Manchester United are set to meet Leicester City in the Premier League kickoff game on Friday evening. For the first time in years, the English transfer window will be shut before the commencement of the league.

Manchester United had a troublesome summer window, but their fans will be demanding nothing but the league title. Meanwhile Leicester City will be looking to cope with the exit of Riyad Mahrez. 

Manchester United had a poor pre-season in which they failed to score enough goals due to a lacklustre attack.

Tahith Chong started the US tour impressively, but failed to capitalize on it. Many youngsters like Angel Gomes and James Garner didn't get the appropriate number of game time as Jose Mourinho was too reluctant to field 'a team of kids'.

Manchester United team news

Diogo Dalot and Antonio Valencia are injured and won't be featuring in this game. Lukaku did not play against Bayern Munich, and could sit out this game as well.

In his absence, Marcus Rashford could lead the line with Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata on the flanks. Fred could also make his Premier League bow alongside Andreas Pereira.

Manchester United key players

International Champions Cup 2017 - Real Madrid v Manchester United
Andreas Pereira - reborn

Andreas Pereira: The Brazilian has been the best player for United in the pre-season. His loan moves to Granada and Valencia have been very fruitful, now he looks set to establish himself in the United first team.

He will be facing stiff competition in the midfield once Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini arrive. Their absence and the injury to Nemanja Matic has granted the youngster the chance to show he deserves to stay at the club and fight for his place.

Alexis Sanchez: He will be starting his first full season with Manchester United after leaving Arsenal in the winter transfer window.

Mourinho rewarded him with the captain armband against Bayern Munich after his efforts in the pre-season. He worked hard to score goals, but got frustrated with the lack of quality around him. 

Leicester City team news

Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire returned late after their World Cup exploits, but Maguire could start at the back as Claude Puel lacks options after an injury to new signing - Jonny Evans.

Kelechi Iheanacho had a good pre-season where he scored four goals in three matches, and will be looking to start the game.

Leicester City key players

Croatia v Denmark: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Kasper Schmeichel - safe hands

Kasper Schmeichel: Leicester City's goalkeeper has been under the radar of some big clubs in this transfer window, but his club has done well to keep hold of him.

He will be an important player for Claude Puel as his team looks to finish in the top half of the table. Manchester United has some good attacking players, and he will be tested in this game.

Kelechi Iheanacho: Jamie Vardy's absence from the squad will be a huge bonus for the former Manchester City striker. He joined Leicester City after some impressive performances at the Etihad, but has struggled since then to regain his form.

Predicted XI

Manchester United - De Gea, Darmian, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, Ander Herrera, Fred, Pereira, Mata, Rashford, Alexis Sanchez

Leicester City - Schmeichel, Chilwell, Morgan, Benalouane, Ndidi, Iborra, Pereira, Maddison, Albrighton, Iheanacho

Prediction

Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City

With Riyad Mahrez's exit and Jamie Vardy returning late, Leicester City will be lacking the edge upfront. Lacklustre Manchester United may be too much for Claude Puel's team to handle.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Leicester City Kasper Schmeichel Marcus Rashford EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Premier League Teams
Sanidhya Bhardwaj
ANALYST
A besotted football fan portraying his views and facts on the canvas of sportskeeda. My works are published at a number of other websites as well. #GGMU
Manchester United's predicted XI vs Leicester City 
RELATED STORY
3 key Manchester United players who will line up against...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United Asked To Pay £50 Million For...
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to sell two first-team players...
RELATED STORY
Is Harry Maguire the solution to Manchester United's...
RELATED STORY
3 potential replacements for Riyad Mahrez at Leicester City
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United told to pay world-record fee...
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester United Target Premier League Defender,...
RELATED STORY
3 men under the spotlight for the Premier League opener
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us