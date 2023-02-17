Manchester United vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th February 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Leicester City lock horns with Erik ten Hag's impressive Manchester United side at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Leicester City Preview

Manchester United are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have shown tremendous improvement under Erik ten Hag this season. The Red Devils held Barcelona to an admirable 2-2 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their season. The away side stunned Tottenham Hotspur with a 4-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Manchester United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Leicester City and have won 69 out of the 136 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 36 victories.

Manchester United were on a run of four Premier League games without a victory against Leicester City before they won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin last year.

Leicester City have avoided defeat in their last two away games against Manchester United in the Premier League - their best such league run against the Red Devils since 1977.

Manchester United have found the back of the net in each of their last 27 Premier League matches against Leicester City - only Manchester City have a better record against a specific opponent in the competition.

After a run of four defeats in the Premier League last year, Manchester United have lost only three of their last 21 matches in the competition.

Manchester United vs Leicester City Prediction

Manchester United have been in exceptional form over the past month and have come into their own in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life at the moment and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this weekend.

Leicester City seem to have turned a corner in the Premier League and can be lethal on their day. Manchester United have been the better team this season, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-2 Leicester City

Manchester United vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

