Manchester United vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd April 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Leicester City lock horns with Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United side at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The Foxes edged Brentford to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The Red Devils crashed out of the UEFA Champions League last month and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Manchester United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Leicester City and have won 68 out of 134 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 34 victories.

Manchester United have suffered defeat in their last three matches against Leicester City in all competitions and will need to make amends this weekend.

Leicester City will be looking to complete their second top-flight league double against Manchester United, with their previous feat coming in 1974.

Leicester City have never won consecutive matches at Old Trafford in their history and could potentially achieve the feat this season.

Manchester United have been in poor form under Ralf Rangnick and have lost two of their last three matches in all competitions.

Leicester City have suffered defeat in five of their last six away games in the Premier League and will need to step up in this fixture.

Manchester United vs Leicester City Prediction

Manchester United have blown hot and cold so far this season and are yet to show visible signs of improvement under Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils have been plagued by problems both on and off the pitch and will be intent on arresting their ongoing slump in the coming weeks.

Leicester City @LCFC Things you love to see

└ That smile Things you love to seeThat smile 📂 Things you love to see └📁 That smile 😆 https://t.co/RYnu7kxwA2

Leicester City have endured a shocking campaign under Brendan Rodgers but are perfectly capable of pulling off a result. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Leicester City

Manchester United vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4 - Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi