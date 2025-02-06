Manchester United vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2025 

Manchester United and Leicester City will trade tackles in an FA Cup fourth round tie on Friday (February 7th). The game will be played at Old Trafford.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at the same venue in the Premier League last weekend. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a second half brace to help the Eagles leave with all three points.

Leicester City, meanwhile, suffered a 4-0 thrashing away to Everton in the league. Abdoulaye Doucoure broke the deadlock in the opening seconds of the game while Beto added a first half brace to give the Toffees a 3-0 lead at the break. Iliman Ndiaye completed the rout in the 90th minute.

Trending

The Foxes will now shift their focus to the FA Cup and booked their spot at this stage with a 6-2 home win over QPR. United, meanwhile, eliminated Arsenal with a 5-3 victory in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra-time despite playing for almost an hour with a one-man deficit.

Manchester United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 140th meeting between the two sides. Manchester United have 72 wins to their name, Leicester City were victorious on 36 occasions while 31 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2024 when United claimed a 3-0 home win in the league.

Seven of the last nine head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Leicester have conceded at least two goals in 14 of their last 15 games across competitions.

United have lost five of their last seven home games (two wins).

Leicester have won just one of their last nine away competitive games (seven losses).

Manchester United vs Leicester City Prediction

Manchester United were on a three-game winning streak but their mini-revival came crashing down in a limp performance against Palace. The defeat saw Ruben Amorim become the quickest manager in Manchester United history to lose five home Premier League games, doing so in just seven games. The 40-year-old is under intense pressure and a loss to relegation-threatened Leicester City could have dire consequences.

His predecessor Ruud van Nistelrooy enjoyed a good run in his interim role at Old Trafford, which eventually led to his appointment at the King Power Stadium. His final game as United manager incidentally came in a 3-0 thrashing of his current employers.

United have blown hot and cold throughout this season and their home form has left a lot to be desired. However, they should be able to do enough to advance to the next round.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Leicester City

Manchester United vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Manchester United to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback