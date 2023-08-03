Manchester United vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2023

Manchester United are set to play Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday in a friendly game.

Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund in their most recent game. A brace from Dutch attacker Donyell Malen and a goal from striker Youssoufa Moukoko sealed the deal for Borussia Dortmund. Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot and Brazilian winger Antony scored the goals for Manchester United.

Lens, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Torino in their most recent game.

Manchester United vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Manchester United are facing Lens.

Attacker Marcus Rashford managed 22 goal contributions in 32 league starts for Manchester United last season.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes managed 16 goal contributions in 37 league starts for Manchester United last season.

Winger Jadon Sancho managed nine goal contributions in 21 league starts for Manchester United last season.

Striker Florian Sotoca managed 16 goal contributions in 34 league starts for Lens last season.

Manchester United vs Lens Prediction

Things are looking up for Manchester United, but true fans will know that pre-season optimism does not always translate to a successful season. While the performances themselves have been lacklustre, Manchester United fans have been buoyed by the proactiveness shown by the club in the transfer market so far.

They have already concluded deals for midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana, with Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund expected to be the next arrival. Mount's signing was received well, but it is Onana's arrival that has generated maximum excitement. For all of David de Gea's quality, the Spaniard was not known for his ability with his feet, and Onana arrives as one of the best in that regard.

Hojlund is a raw prospect. It will be interesting to see how many minutes the 20-year-old will play, given that is expected that he will be utilized as a starting striker by Ten Hag. Rumors that the club have already registered a bid for Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat are also doing the rounds.

Lens, on the other hand, have lost a star in Belgian striker Lois Openda. The 23-year-old scored 21 league goals last season, and RB Leipzig have signed him for €43 million.

Lens have also sold Seko Fofana, who was considered to be one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1, to Al Nassr. So far, they have signed Andy Diouf and Angelo Fulgini.

Manchester United should win here.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Lens

Manchester United vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes