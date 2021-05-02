Manchester United vs Liverpool: 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2020-21

It has been a rather tough season for Liverpool, who have already been mathematically dethroned as champions. While there is no doubt about who is going to win the English Premier League, the Reds can confirm it with a win against Manchester United this weekend.

The league title is surely the last thing on Jurgen Klopp's mind as his side are on the brink of missing out on next season's UEFA Champions League. Any glimmer of hope for a top-four spot starts with getting the three points at stake in this game.

There are all smiles at Manchester United, on the other hand, who seem to have everything under control. Ole's men are one win away from confirming a UCL spot. The Red Devils also have a foot in the Europa League final after an emphatic 6-2 win in the semi-final first-leg against Roma.

Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi are out with groin and muscle injuries respectively, while Anthony Martial and Phil Jones will miss the game with knee injuries. Four of the last seven encounters between the two clubs have ended goalless, but with the attacking talent on display, you just never know.

Keeping that in mind, let us take a look at the five players to watch out for from this game:

#5 Fabinho

Fabinho will likely lineup at centre-back again for Liverpool against Manchester United

Liverpool will be without Nat Phillips for a third successive match as a lingering hamstring issue keeps him out of this clash. That means Fabinho will be forced to start at centre-back again, alongside Ozan Kabak.

The reliable Brazilian has done a solid job at the back as Klopp struggled with the long-term injuries of Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joël Matip. Fabinho boasts good numbers even as a defender and is also the leader of that defense.

His main threat would be star-striker Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan has 5 goals in his last 7 games including a brace against Roma last Thursday, and is in red-hot form. Fabinho will have to be at his very best on Sunday night.

#4 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has found his mojo back

Midfield battles win you games and Paul Pogba is there to do just that. It has been a season full of criticism and applause.

The last few months though have been absolutely amazing for the 28-year old. With goal involvement in five games out of the last seven, Pogba is enjoying his current run of form. There are always rumors about him wanting a transfer but his performance last Thursday proved why Manchester United don't want him to leave.

Ole will be hoping that Pogba's dazzling skills and presence in that midfield can win his side this important game.

