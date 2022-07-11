Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Club football makes a comeback with a set of pre-season fixtures this week as Manchester United lock horns with arch Premier League rivals Liverpool in an intriguing encounter at Thailand's Rajamangala Stadium on Tuesday.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester United are in the midst of a transition at the moment and secured a sixth-place finish in the Premier League standings last season. With Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave the club, Erik ten Hag has his work cut out for him ahead of a gruelling season.

Liverpool have also made significant changes to their squad this summer and will need to hit the ground running in their pre-season games. The Merseyside giants missed out on the Premier League title last season and have a point to prove in the coming months.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Liverpool and have won 89 of the 237 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Liverpool's 80 victories.

Liverpool were ruthless against their rivals last season, however, and completed a Premier League double over Manchester United with a stunning combined scoreline of 9-0.

Manchester United have lost their last three matches against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, conceding an astonishing 13 goals in the process.

Liverpool scored 94 goals in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - only five goals behind Pep Guardiola's champions Manchester City.

Manchester United have won only two of their last five matches in all competitions and have plenty of work to do ahead of the new season.

Manchester United scored and conceded 57 goals apiece in the Premier League last season and were the only team in the competition to have a goal difference of zero.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been exceptional under Jurgen Klopp in recent years but could be in for a tricky phase this season. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have grown in stature over the past year and will need to prove their mettle with the Merseyside outfit.

Manchester United are struggling at the moment and have a mountain to climb in the coming months. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Liverpool

Manchester United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes

