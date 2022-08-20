Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd August 2022

The Premier League features another edition of its biggest rivalry this week as Liverpool lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United outfit in a crucial encounter at Old Trafford on Monday.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have largely failed to hit their stride this season. The Merseyside outfit was held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in abysmal form so far. The Red Devils suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a slight edge over Liverpool and have won 89 out of the 237 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Liverpool's 80 victories.

Manchester United have won only one of their last 12 Premier League matches against Liverpool and are winless in their last eight games against their arch-rivals.

Liverpool have won three consecutive Premier League games against Manchester United and could secure four victories in a row against the Red Devils for the first time since 2002.

This game represents the first time Liverpool and Manchester United are playing against each other within the first three games of the campaign in nine years - Liverpool won the previous such game by a 1-0 margin.

This is the first-ever top-flight game between Manchester United and Liverpool in which both teams are coming into the game without securing a single victory in their Premier League campaign.

Manchester United have lost both their Premier League games so far and have won their first three games of the campaign on only three other occasions, with the previous occurrence taking place 36 years ago.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction

Manchester United have been in dismal form so far and produced one of their worst performances in recent memory against Brentford. The Red Devils have signed Casemiro from Real Madrid for a massive amount this week and could potentially give the Brazilian his league debut this week.

Liverpool also have several issues to address at the moment and will go into this game with a heavily depleted squad. Both teams have failed to live up to expectations so far and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

Manchester United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

