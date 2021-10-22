Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th October 2021

The Premier League plays host to one of the biggest fixtures in English football this weekend as Liverpool take on arch-rivals Manchester United in a crucial game at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester United have drawn plenty of criticism under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and have a massive point to prove this weekend. The Red Devils are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and face a series of daunting litmus tests in the coming weeks.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been in sensational form and have been one of the best teams in England this season. Jurgen Klopp's Merseyside giants are only one point behind league-leaders Chelsea at the moment and will be intent on winning the Premier League title.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have the edge as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 81 out of 201 matches, as opposed to Liverpool's 68 victories.

Liverpool have dominated in the fixture in recent years, however, with Manchester United winning only one of their last 10 matches against their arch-rivals.

Manchester United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last ten Premier League matches at Old Trafford.

Mohamed Salah has been in astonishing form this season and has already registered seven goals and four assists in eight Premier League appearances. The Egyptian forward has scored three goals in his last two away games against Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford has scored four Premier League goals against Liverpool and is within touching distance of Wayne Rooney's record six-goal tally.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 18 matches in the Premier League and are the only unbeaten team in the league this season.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been virtually unstoppable under Jurgen Klopp this season and will be intent on maintaining their unbeaten streak this weekend. Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life at the moment and will want to make the most of his purple patch on Sunday.

Manchester United have several problems to address at the moment but will take plenty of heart from their comeback against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-3 Liverpool

Manchester United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Mohamed Salah to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Manchester United to win by 2 goals

