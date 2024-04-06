Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024

Manchester United welcome long-term rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford for what is undoubtedly the marquee fixture of the Premier League weekend.

The Red Devils will still be smarting from the thrilling defeat they suffered at the hands of Chelsea in what was one of the all-time classics.

They fell to an early two-goal deficit but went in level at the break courtesy of Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes. The Argentina international got his brace in the 67th minute to seemingly complete the comeback. However, the game descended into chaos in the 99th minute when Diogo Dalot was penalised in the box and Cole Palmer made no mistake from the spot to draw the game level. The boyhood United fan was not finished though, as he rounded off his hat-trick just 81 seconds later to send Stamford Bridge into ruptures.

Liverpool, had a less eventful, albeit thrilling 3-1 home home win over basement side Sheffield United. Darwin Nunez capitalised on an error by Ivo Grbic in the Blades goal to give the Reds a 17th-minute lead. However, Connor Bradley scored a 58th-minute own goal to quieten Anfield. Alexis Mac Allister restored the lead with a howitzer from outside the box while Cody Gakpo made sure of the result on the stroke of 90 minutes.

The victory saw Jurgen Klopp's side move back to the summit of the standings with a two-point advantage. Manchester United remain sixth, 11 points off the top four.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 214th iteration of the Northwest Derby. Manchester United lead 83-71.

Their most recent clash came in March 2024 when United claimed a 4-3 win after extra time in the FA Cup quarterfinal.

Liverpool have rescued 26 points from losing positions this season - the most in the league.

Goals have been scored in stoppage time in five of Manchester United's last seven games.

Liverpool have won on just two of their last 12 visits to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have conceded more shots in 2024 than any other side in Europe's top five leagues ahead of this weekend.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction

Manchester United made more unwanted history in their seven-goal thriller with Chelsea. It was the latest that a side had led a game and gone on to lose in Premier League history. The defeat left their top-four aspirations in jeopardy and increased the pressure on a beleaguered Erik ten Hag.

Liverpool are now the favorites to win a second Premier League under Jurgen Klopp and give the 56-year-old a befitting farewell. Their hosts are there for the taking but fans of the Merseyside outfit will be wary, having beaten Ten Hag's United just once, albeit in a 7-0 drubbing at Anfield a year ago.

Just three points separate the top three in what is the first genuine three-horse title race in a decade. Liverpool can ill-afford to slip up and we are tipping the Reds to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Liverpool

Manchester United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Liverpool to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks