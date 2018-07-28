Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview: Predicted Line Ups and 6 Points for United fans to look forward to

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Even in pre-season and without many first team members, a Manchester United vs Liverpool game cannot be taken lightly. There is just too much at stake and none of the two sides would want to lose this one.

Last season, United got the upper hand against their bitter rivals, taking 4 points away from them in the premier league, including that Marcus Rashford show at Old Trafford, where his brace dismantled Liverpool.

Since then however, both clubs have ended the season without any trophies. United were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup Final and Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final - the closest that either club came to trophies last season.

Liverpool fans already have an edge over their Red Devil counterparts before the start of the season. Their club are clearly the more active of the two teams in the transfer window this season, while United still seem surprisingly quiet. But coming back to pre-season, United have fared better of the two – but only on paper.

Manchester United are still unbeaten in their pre-season games, drawing two and winning the first game in the Intercontinental Champions Cup in a sensational penalty shootout against AC Milan.

Liverpool on the other hand, lost their first game of the Intercontinental Champions Cup to Borussia Dortmund, but have since regained their confidence after their win against Manchester City.

And so it sets up an interesting tie at the Michigan Stadium or ‘The Big House’, which incidentally hosted the Manchester United vs Real Madrid pre-season game in 2014. The last time United played Liverpool in pre-season was also in 2014, in the Intercontinental Cup Final. United, under the management of Louis Van Gaal then, had gone a goal behind early, but rallied behind their attack to win the game 3-1.

Team News

David De Gea and Fred are with the squad but their involvement is in doubt as they do not have too many practice sessions under their belt. Anthony Martial is on leave and Valencia is injured. Mourinho could be tempted to go with the same line up unless fatigue issues interfere.

Liverpool are without Nathaniel Clyne who has returned home for personal reasons, while Matip was injured in the first game. Naby Keita is a doubtful after picking up a neck injury. Allisson is yet to start a game in pre-season.

Predicted Manchester United Team : Grant; Fosu-Mensah, Bailly, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Shaw; Pereira, Herrera, McTominay; Mata, Sanchez

Predicted Liverpool Team : Karius; Gomez, Van Dijk, Klavan, Robertson; Fabinho, Camacho, Milner; Salah, Origi, Mane

While it is to be seen if the game can generate enough excitement in the United States, Manchester United fans will be pumped up about the tie and here are six points they will be looking forward to in anticipation.

#6 Can United youngsters cope with the pressures of a Liverpool game?

The young guns of United will have to be on target against Liverpool

The United youngsters have given a pretty decent account of themselves in the tour so far and this will be their first test of composure. Every one in the team will know the importance of this game.

Every mistake, every missed pass, every error committed in a Liverpool game can haunt you for the whole season. For most of them, this will be the first experience of the hostile encounter in a senior environment, even in the recluses of a pre-season.

If they can show the composure they have exhibited in the last three games and keep doing what they have been doing so far, they should be fine. They will also learn of the intensity of the game, as the senior players will not be giving an inch away without a fight and some part of that tenacity should rub into them too.

Some of the youngsters in the tour will be hoping to play some role with the first team in the next season and that's why, how they approach this game will be vital for their development.

