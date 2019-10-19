Manchester United vs Liverpool: Red Devils' predicted line-up, injury updates and more | Premier League 2019/20

Manchester United squaring off against Liverpool has always been a showdown fixture of the Premier League era, and all eyes will be glued to the television screens when two of the most successful teams in the history of English football face each other once again on Sunday.

Both sides will come into the game on the back of contrasting runs of form, with Liverpool having the upper hand over their arch-rivals.

Manchester United have endured their worst start to a season in 30 years and are placed 12th on the points table, just two points clear of the relegation zone. A defeat to Newcastle United before the international break has mounted immense pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a defeat against their bitter rivals will increase the unrest among the Old Trafford faithful. However, a good result against Liverpool could drastically change the mood around the club and will be the momentum shift they need at the moment.

On the other hand, Liverpool have ticked all the right boxes so far, with 17 Premier League wins in a row so far. A victory at Old Trafford could help them reach the milestone of 18 wins in a row set by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City back in 2017.

Jurgen Klopp's men are top of the points table and are eight points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City, apart from a staggering 15 points ahead of Manchester United.

Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba and David de Gea for their showdown fixture against Liverpool. De Gea suffered an injury during the international break while Paul Pogba is still recovering from his ankle injury.

Apart from these two, both Jesse Lingard and Luke Shaw are unlikely to feature in this game, while Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are sidelined with long-term injuries. However, both Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be available for selection against Liverpool.

Injuries: Paul Pogba, David de Gea, Eric Bailly, Timothe Fosu-Mensah, Phil Jones.

Doubtful: Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw

Suspensions: None.

Predicted XI

Line-up(4-3-2-1): Sergio Romero; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Axel Tuanzebe, Ashley Young; Nemanja Matic, Scott Mctominay; Daniel James, Andreas Pereira; Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial