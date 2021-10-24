Manchester United vs Liverpool: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Premier League 2021-22

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Manchester United lock horns with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Manchester United have not been at their best under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and cannot afford a poor result this weekend. The Red Devils face a daunting schedule in the coming weeks and will need to find their feet ahead of this game.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been in exceptional form this season and will be intent on winning the Premier League title. The Merseyside giants edged Atletico Madrid to an exhilarating 3-2 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Team News

Manchester United need to win this game

Manchester United

Raphael Varane is injured at the moment and will not be available for selection this weekend. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been prone to defensive errors this year and will need to step up in this fixture.

Anthony Martial, Fred, and Marcus Rashford also have concerns regarding their fitness and might not feature in this game. Bruno Fernandes has managed to complete his recovery, however, and should be able to start against Liverpool.

Injured: Raphael Varane, Amad Diallo

Doubtful: Anthony Martial, Fred, Marcus Rashford

Suspended: None

Liverpool have an excellent squad

Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott are recuperating from long-term injuries at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have been crucial to Liverpool's form and will likely hold the fort in Jurgen Klopp's midfield.

Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick against Watford last weekend and will feature alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane against Manchester United. Curtis Jones and Divock Origi are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott

Doubtful: Divock Origi, Curtis Jones

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Manchester United and Liverpool kick off?

India: 24th October 2021, at 9 PM

USA: 24th October 2021, at 11:30 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 10:30 AM (Central Standard Time), 8:30 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 24th October 2021, at 4:30 PM

Liverpool FC @LFC 𝐌 𝐀 𝐓 𝐂 𝐇 𝐃 𝐀 𝐘 🙌It’s another big game, as we head to Old Trafford to face @ManUtd ! ✊🔴 𝐌 𝐀 𝐓 𝐂 𝐇 𝐃 𝐀 𝐘 🙌It’s another big game, as we head to Old Trafford to face @ManUtd! ✊🔴 https://t.co/HsRYzAt8Ew

Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool on TV?

India: Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

USA: NBCSN

UK: Sky Sports Main Event

How to watch live streaming of Manchester United vs Liverpool?

India: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Also Read

USA: NBCSports, fuboTV

UK: Sky Sports

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi