Manchester United vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2023

On the back of a disappointing 4-3 loss to Copenhagen in the Champions League in midweek, Manchester United welcome Luton Town to Old Trafford on Saturday.

For the first 30 minutes of Wednesday's crunch encounter against Copenhagen, Manchester United were in cruise control. They had raced to a 2-0 lead thanks to a neat brace from Rasmus Hojlund and the Red Devils exerted a sense of control over the game that has so often been missing from their part this season.

However, chaos characteristically followed United shortly after. A red card to Marcus Rashford under rather controversial circumstances paved the way for Copenhagen to waddle their way back into the game. A flurry of back and forth later, the Danish side walked away with three very valuable points.

Manchester United's Champions League journey is in danger of being derailed. They are eighth in the Premier League table and they could use a win ahead of the upcoming international break to lift a dispirited dressing room. That is why they will be looking at this fixture against Luton Town as a very welcome one.

Luton did manage to hold Liverpool to a 1-1 draw last weekend. But to be fair, that scoreline massively flatters Rob Edwards' side. Liverpool's profligacy proved to be their undoing and it would be remiss to expect Luton to replicate that result at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

For now, Luton are 17th, only above 18th-placed Bournemouth on goal difference. They need some positive results under the belt if they are to preserve their Premier League status beyond this season.

However, they will have their work cut out for them against Manchester United who will be raring to come up with a strong response after their midweek disappointment.

Manchester United vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last league meeting between Manchester United and Luton Town came in April 1992 at Kenilworth Road. The game ended 1-1.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their 11 meetings with Luton in all competitions since a 2-1 loss away from home in March 1987.

Manchester United lost their first-ever home league game against Luton in 1897. They have since picked up wins in their last 18 home meetings with the Hatters, a run that stretches back to 1899.

Manchester United have lost five matches at home across all competitions this season.

The Red Devils have conceded losses in their last two home games across all competitions. They haven't lost three in a row at Old Trafford since October 1962.

Manchester United vs Luton Town Prediction

Manchester United showed signs of improvement against Copenhagen in midweek, albeit their night ended in defeat. The Red Devils will be desperate for a victory here and the vociferous home support should be able to buoy them onto three points against relatively meek opposition.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Luton Town

Manchester United vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes