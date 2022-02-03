Manchester United vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Manchester United and Middlesbrough go head-to-head at Old Trafford on Friday for a place in the next round of the FA Cup.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since 2017 when the Red Devils cruised to a 3-1 victory at the Riverside Stadium.

Manchester United made it two wins from two last time out as they saw off a resilient West Ham United side.

Ralf Rangnick’s men, who are fourth in the Premier League table, head into Friday’s game unbeaten in their last four outings, claiming three wins and one draw in that time.

They have now turned their attention to the FA Cup where they grinded out a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in their opening game on January 10.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out Coventry City 1-0 on home turf.

This followed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers two weeks ago which saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.

Middlesbrough United opened their FA Cup campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mansfield Town on January 8 and will look to pick up where they dropped off.

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head

With 68 wins from the last 126 meetings between the sides, Manchester United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Middlesbrough have picked up 34 wins in that time, while 28 games have ended all square.

Manchester United Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough Team News

Manchester United

Alex Telles, Fred and Edinson Cavani are doubts after recently returning from international duty. Mason Greenwood has been suspended by the club and will play no part in the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Alex Telles, Fred, Edinson Cavani

Unavailable: Mason Greenwood

Middlesbrough

Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher and Marc Bola are all recuperating from injuries, while James Lea Siliki is away on international duty. Riley McGree will also not play any part after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher and Marc Bola

Suspended: None

Unavailable: James Lea Siliki, Riley McGree

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga; Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair; Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Neil Taylor; Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough head into the game in superb form, losing just once in their last 10 outings, while claiming eight wins in that time. While they will look to keep the momentum going, they face the stern test of taking on a significantly superior and star-studded Manchester United side. We are tipping the Red Devils to claim the win and secure smooth passage to the next round.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Middlesbrough

Edited by Peter P