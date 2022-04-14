Manchester United vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | 16 April 2022

After a thoroughly dull performance against Everton last weekend, Manchester United return to Premier League action against Norwich City on Saturday.

Ralf Rangnick's side produced yet another downright dismal display against relegation battlers Everton last weekend. They fell to a 1-0 loss and have now nearly bowed out of the race for a top-four berth.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 51 points. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points and it's an uphill battle from here to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Old Trafford faithful are losing their patience but news of the impending appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new coach ought to have cheered them up a little bit. But with just one win in their last five games, it's about time they saw a proper response from this side packed to the hilt with superstars of the game.

Everton outran Manchester United by more than 10 kms and United fans won't take kindly to yet another gutless performance like that. As such, the game against Norwich City couldn't have come at a better time for them.

Norwich City look set to return to the Championship next season and are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table. The Canaries will be desperate for a positive result here after finding a glimmer of hope by defeating fellow relegation battlers Burnley last weekend.

Manchester United only just about managed to scrape past Norwich City in the reverse fixture. They did so courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty. Dean Smith's side ought to know that the Red Devils have been paper tigers this season and will fancy their chances this Saturday.

Manchester United vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Norwich City have lost 12 of their last 15 Premier League games against Manchester United. They've lost all of their last four in a row against the Red Devils.

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 12 home games against Norwich City in all competitions.

Manchester United have lost two of their last four Premier League matches against sides starting the day at the bottom of the table.

Manchester United have conceded two defeats in their last four Premier League games. They had lost just one of their previous 15 since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.

Norwich City's win over Burnley last weekend was just their fifth of the season.

Manchester United vs Norwich City Prediction

Despite their poor form, Manchester United are expected to get a win here. It won't be a dominant performance but a response is due and there is too much quality in this United side to stay dormant.

Norwich City will put up a fight as they look to make a dramatic climb out of the relegation zone. But it's unlikely to be enough to get the better of the Red Devils.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Norwich City

Manchester United vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to lead at half-time - Yes

