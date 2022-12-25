Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th December 2022

Manchester United are set to play Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Tuesday in the English Premier League.

Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Vincent Kompany's Burnley in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup. Goals from Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen and attacker Marcus Rashford secured the win for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, beat Jon Dahl Tomasson's Blackburn Rovers 4-1 in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup. A brace from Wales international Brennan Johnson and goals from forward Jesse Lingard and Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi sealed the deal for Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest. Centre-back Scott Wharton scored the consolation goal for Blackburn Rovers.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have not faced Nottingham Forest in a long time.

England international Marcus Rashford has registered six goal contributions in the league for Manchester United this season.

Brazilian winger Antony has managed three goals in the league for Manchester United.

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has four assists in the league for Manchester United.

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has scored three goals in the league for Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Manchester United are currently 5th in the league, six points behind 2nd-placed Manchester City. Erik ten Hag has been given full reigns to change the direction of the club, and the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo will aid in unnecessary attention being drawn away from the club.

Ronaldo's departure, however, necessitates the signing of another attacker. While Anthony Martial is highly rated by ten Hag, the Frenchman's injury record recently has created more problems. PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo was linked with the club in the summer, and the 23-year old is reportedly inching close to joining the club in January.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are 18th in the league, three points ahead of 20th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers and one point behind 17th-placed Everton. They recently announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, and the 28-year old will be expected to add some creativity and flair.

Manchester United are still in the early stages of their new project under Erik ten Hag, but they certainly have the tools to win this game, and should do so.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Manchester United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet- Yes

