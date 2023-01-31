Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2023

The EFL Cup returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Erik ten Hag's impressive Manchester United side at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have managed to improve over the course of their campaign. The away side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at home in the first leg and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up under Erik ten Hag this season. The Red Devils eased past Reading by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive record against Nottingham Forest and have won 50 out of the 107 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 33 victories.

Manchester United have scored six goals in their last two matches in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and have conceded only one goal during this period.

In the Premier League, Manchester United are winless in their last two matches, with their previous game ending in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of league-leaders Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest have pulled off an impressive comeback in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last four matches in the competition, winning two of these games.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Nottingham Forest in all competitions and have won eight of these matches, with their previous defeat in this fixture coming by a 2-1 margin in the Premier League in 1994.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Manchester United have shown drastic improvement under Erik ten Hag this season and will view the Carabao Cup as an opportunity to win silverware. The likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial could start this game and will be intent on making their mark.

Nottingham Forest have a three-goal deficit to overcome and will need a miracle to progress to the next round. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alejandro Garnacho to score - Yes

