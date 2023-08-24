Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side edged Sheffield United to a crucial 2-1 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Red Devils slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 52 out of the 109 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 33 victories.

Manchester United have won each of their last 10 matches against Nottingham Forest in all competitions and have managed to score a total of 36 goals in these games.

Nottingham Forest have won only one of their last 12 matches against Manchester United in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin at Old Trafford in 1994.

Manchester United have won their last seven matches at Old Trafford in the Premier League - their longest such run at home in the competition since 2017.

Nottingham Forest have won four of their last eight Premier League games - one more victory than they had managed in the 17 such games preceding this run.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Manchester United have made progress under Erik ten Hag but have flattered to deceive in their first two games this season. The Red Devils can pack a punch on their day and will need their stars to step up to the plate on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest can pull off an upset on their day and have shown marked improvement in recent weeks. Manchester United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes