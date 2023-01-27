Manchester United vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

Manchester United will host Championship side Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday night in an FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to goals from Antony and Marcus Rashford that bookended an own goal from Conor Coady. The English defender also scored Everton's only goal of the game in an outing that proved to be a mixed bag for him.

Much has happened in Manchester since. United beat cross-city rivals Manchester City 2-1. A disappointing 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and a 3-2 loss to Arsenal followed. But Erik ten Hag's men bounced back with a 3-0 win in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest.

Wout Weghorst scored his first goal for United against Forest. Rashford and Bruno Fernandes also found the back of the net for the Red Devils as they sealed a comfortable win. They are unbeaten in their last 14 home games in the FA Cups.

Meanwhile, Reading beat Watford in the FA Cup third round to set up a clash with the Red Devils. Reading are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 humbling at the hands of Stoke City.

Paul Ince will return to Old Trafford, a place he once called home and won 10 trophies at. But he would have hoped it were under circumstances that would inspire a sense of optimism.

Unfortunately, they will be squaring off against a resurgent Manchester United side that are capable of taking the game to some of the best sides in the country.

Manchester United vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 10 FA Cup ties with Reading, Manchester United have failed to progress just once. That happened in the third of the 1926-27 season.

Manchester United have lost just one of their 22 matches against Reading in all competitions.

The Red Devils have gone 14 games unbeaten in the FA Cup since losing 2-1 to Arsenal in 2015.

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 39 home matches against teams outside the English top flight. That rare defeat came against Leeds United in January 2010.

Reading have won just one of their last eight FA Cup matches against Premier League opposition.

Manchester United vs Reading Prediction

Manchester United are expected to make quick work of Everton on Saturday. They have plenty of quality in their ranks and most of their star players are in good form right now. Ten Hag might use this as an opportunity to rest some of their starters, but the Dutch coach will still retain a strong core in the lineup.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Reading

Manchester United vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

