Manchester United vs Reading: Preview, probable line-ups, and prediction | FA Cup 2018-19

Nurein Ahmed
ANALYST
Preview
481   //    05 Jan 2019, 10:11 IST

Alexis Sanchez will start against Reading
Alexis Sanchez will start against Reading

In the space of just one month, Manchester United seem to have their swagger back. The Red Devils are leading the form table in Premier League after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer guided them to four successive victories, the last of which came against Newcastle on Wednesday when substitute Romelu Lukaku scored with his first touch.

The United caretaker manager has confirmed that both Lukaku and Sanchez will start the FA Cup third meeting against Reading at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba is a doubt after suffering a knock against Newcastle. This will provide a chance to the likes of Fred and Perreira to deputize. David De Gea has not been included in the 18-man squad, so Sergio Romero is most likely to start in goal.

Solskjaer said, ‘’There'll be a few changes and they'll get a chance. Some of them are itching now to play, of course. Get Lukaku a start, get Sanchez a start. That's important for them because they need more game time.” 

For Reading, they have former United defender John O’shea in their ranks. The 37-year-old will hope to start against the club he spent more than 10 years. Reading currently sits second from bottom in the championship and will be without Tyler Blackett and Leandro Bacuna.

Predicted Line-ups

Manchester United: Romero, Dalot, Jones, Lindelof, Young, Fellaini, Fred, Perreira, Rashford, Sanchez, Lukaku.

Reading: Jaakkola, Yiadom, Ilori, O'Shea, Richards, Rinomhota, Swift, Harriott, Aluko, Barrow, Bodvarsson

Prediction

This is possibly the most straightforward task Manchester United could have asked for. Reading are currently second from bottom in the championship and are playing Manchester United at the wrong time. Considering that Alexis Sanchez is itching to get among the goals and Romelu Lukaku getting a start, it could be a goal-fest

Manchester United 3-0 Reading

Fetching more content...
