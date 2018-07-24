Manchester United 0-0 San Jose Earthquakes: 5 Talking Points

Manchester United played San Jose Earthquakes in the second game of their pre-season tour, at the Levi's Stadium, in Santa Clara. It would seem that the game had failed to generate much excitement among spectators and fans in the United States, as the stadium looked less than half full and it is not hard to guess why.

San Jose Earthquakes are currently languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference in Major League Soccer. Everyone probably expected United, even without a host of stars, to blow away their opponents. But the Major League side had other ideas.

Mourinho started with the same back four and goalkeeper as the previous game, while drafting in youngster James Garner to join Herrera and Pereira in the middle, as Scott McTominay started from the bench. Up ahead, a lot was expected from the blistering front three of Sanchez, Martial and Chong.

Sanchez looked lively in his first pre-season game, while Chong had a quiet afternoon. But Valencia had to leave the pitch early due to a suspected calf injury, something that will have Mourinho worried.

Bailly should have scored in the first half when his header from close range went off the bar. That and another header from Scott McTominay in the second half were the closest United came to scoring, in a game where they hardly created any chances.

On the other hand, San Jose were unlucky not to score, when Timothy Fosu-Mensah made a goal-line clearance with Lee Grant beaten in the second half. In the dying minutes, San Jose’s Yeferson headed the ball into the crossbar. The game ultimately ended 0-0, a lacklustre display of football from Manchester United.

Even though it was just a pre-season game and a lot of players were missing for the Premier League side, there will be a lot of things that would be of concern to Jose. The thing which will worry him the most is how United failed to score a goal against the side currently bottom of the MLS.

The pre-season has not been going too well for Mourinho and he will be hoping for a quick change of luck in the next game. More than anything else, pride will be at stake then. As United prepare to face AC Milan next, on 25th July, we take a look at five talking points from the game against San Jose Earthquakes.

#5 Lee Grant is not here to just make up the numbers

Lee Grant was the surprise addition to the Manchester United squad from the transfer market this season. He had been the second choice to Jack Butland in a Stoke side who were relegated last season.

He had played just 5 times in the whole season. But in the 2016/17 season, Grant played 30 games for Stoke City and ultimately won their player of the season award. And in his two games with United in pre-season, Grant has shown just why Mourinho went for him. He has displayed composure and good goalkeeping abilities and looks to communicate well with his defence.

His ball distribution is also tidy and he looked decent in possession. True, he will not be dislodging De Gea, or even Romero any time soon, but he will be pushing them and he brings a wealth of experience with him which will be priceless for De Gea.

Just like the game against Club America, Grant showed great shot-stopping skills in United’s second pre-season game, diving with great fluidity to save Tommy Thompson’s hammering long ranger. Yes, he was lucky not to concede just a few minutes before full time and Fosu-Mensah did bail him out in the second half, but you want your Goalkeeper to be lucky. And United have not conceded a goal as long as Grant has been on the field, in the two pre-season games.

Lee Grant will certainly have a role to play next season. He will not be getting too many games, but you can rest assured that he will make the most of every minute he is granted on the pitch.

