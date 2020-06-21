Manchester United vs. Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United play host to Sheffield United this Wednesday as the Premier League's Project Restart continues.

Find out all you need to know about the game here.

Can Bruno Fernandes inspire Manchester United to victory over Sheffield United?

After picking up a point against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday, Manchester United will next face off with Sheffield United as the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ continues. The Blades recently lost to Newcastle United 3-0 and will be looking to bounce back immediately at Old Trafford.

As both sides still have a genuine shot at a Champions League qualifying spot for next season, Wednesday’s game could have major ramifications on the league table.

Depending on how other results go, a win for the Red Devils could catapult them into 4th place, while the Blades could leapfrog Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with a victory.

Manchester United vs. Sheffield United Head-to-Head

If this week’s game turns out to be anything like the first meeting between the two sides this season, we could be in for something special.

That game at Bramall Lane saw Sheffield United take a two-goal lead before Manchester United struck back with 3 goals in just 7 minutes. It appeared as though the points would be going to Manchester but a last-minute goal from Oli McBurnie salvaged a draw for the Blades.

Surprisingly, the historical record between these two sides is quite even. The Red Devils have beaten the Blades on 44 occasions, with the result going the other way on 34 occasions. However, you have to go all the way back to an FA Cup tie in 1993 to find the last time the Blades came out on top.

There have been only 16 draws between the two sides – the first happening back in 1908 and the most recent, of course, taking place last November.

Advertisement

Both sides enjoyed impressive form before the enforced lockdown; the Blades were unbeaten since January 21st, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffered their most recent loss on January 22nd.

However, Chris Wilder should be concerned with his side’s performances in their first two post-lockdown matches: a draw with lowly Aston Villa and a bad loss to Newcastle United.

Manchester United form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Sheffield United form guide: D-W-W-D-L

Manchester United vs. Sheffield United Team News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be able to call upon defenders Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe, both of whom missed Friday’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur after taking knocks in training.

One man who may be missing though is Victor Lindelof. The Swede was substituted in Friday’s game after a knock, although there is a chance he’ll be fit by Wednesday. Meanwhile, after returning as a substitute against Spurs, Paul Pogba may be reinstated into United’s starting line-up.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe

Suspended: None

With John Fleck restored to the starting line-up in the recent defeat to Newcastle United, the only player Chris Wilder will be sweating on is defender Jack O’Connell. If he does return to fitness, he’ll likely replace the suspended John Egan – who was sent off in their loss to the Magpies – at the heart of the Blades’ defence.

One major blow for Wilder’s side will be the absence of Dean Henderson. The goalkeeper is unable to play against his parent club due to the conditions of his loan move.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Jack O’Connell

Suspended: John Egan

Unavailable: Dean Henderson

Manchester United vs. Sheffield United Predicted XI

Manchester United predicted XI (4-3-3): David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Sheffield United predicted XI (3-5-2): Simon Moore, Chris Basham, Kieron Freeman, Jack Robinson, George Baldock, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John Lundstram, Enda Stevens, Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie

Manchester United vs. Sheffield United Prediction

Before the lockdown, this would’ve been a tricky match to call. A slump in form for Sheffield United had been predicted for some time but never really came. Chris Wilder’s side have, however, looked much weaker since returning to action, with their loss to Newcastle being a real blow to their European hopes.

The big question will be whether the tandem of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes can break down the Blades’ impressive defence to create chances for Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Another question would be whether Manchester United’s defence can adjust to Wilder’s somewhat unorthodox tactics when it comes to attack.

The Red Devils have undoubtedly improved during the course of the season, and with the Blades’ confidence seemingly slipping since action resumed, it’s easy to imagine a situation where Fernandes can unlock a once-tight defence – particularly with Henderson, Egan and O’Connell likely missing.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United