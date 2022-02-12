Manchester United vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th February 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United lock horns with Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Southampton Preview

Southampton are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The Saints were exceptional in their 3-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur this week and will need a similar performance to take something away from this game.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have largely failed to meet expectations this season and are in sixth place in the league table at the moment. The Red Devils failed to get the better of Burnley in their previous game and cannot afford another poor result this weekend.

Manchester United vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive record against Southampton and have won 67 out of 130 matches played between the two teams, as oppose to the Saint's 28 victories.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games against Southampton and have not lost a league game to the Saints in over five years.

Southampton have lost only two of their last 22 games at Old Trafford and lost this fixture by a 9-0 margin last season.

Manchester United have a Premier League record against Southampton and have won 36 points from losing positions against the Saints.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League home matches played in the month of February.

The Red Devils have scored only nine goals in their last nine league games at Old Trafford, equalling their tally from their first two home league games of the season.

Manchester United vs Southampton Prediction

Manchester United have not been at their best for several weeks and could potentially lose out on a place in the Premier League top four. The Red Devils were well below their best against Burnley and will need to put in a much better performance this weekend.

Southampton were in stunning form against Spurs this week and will take plenty of confidence from their performance. The Saints have been inconsistent, however, and will likely hand Manchester United the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Southampton

Manchester United vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Manchester United to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi