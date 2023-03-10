Manchester United vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th March 2023

Manchester United will look to put their 7-0 humbling at Anfield behind them as they welcome Southampton to Old Trafford on Sunday.

A sound response was the need of the hour as Manchester United squared off against Real Betis on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie.

After suffering a humiliating defeat against Liverpool, the Red Devils were susceptible to another slip-up but they responded in style against their Spanish opponents. Manchester United won the game 4-1 but that scoreline could have been even more emphatic if they had put away a few glorious chances.

Against Betis, Ten Hag deployed the same 11 that meekly surrendered to Liverpool last weekend. But the players looked determined to make an impression and they did exactly that.

Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Antony and Wout Weghorst got on the scoresheet for United as Ayoze Perez scored the La Liga side's lone goal.

The Carabao Cup champions couldn't have asked for a kinder proposition in the Premier League to get over their Anfield nightmare than a home game against Southampton.

Erik ten Hag has been voted the Premier League's Manager of the Month for February!



The Saints beat Leicester City 1-0 last weekend to climb to 19th on the table but are in the thick of it as far as the relegation battle is concerned. Ruben Selles' men could potentially climb out of the drop zone with a win against Manchester United on Sunday as only one point separates them from Leeds United at 17th.

Manchester United vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last six home league games against Southampton.

Southampton haven't mustered a single win in their last 14 meetings with Manchester United in all competitions. They have lost seven and drawn seven.

Manchester United have picked up 36 points from losing positions in Premier League matches against Southampton.

Manchester United haven't lost successive Premier League games since May/August last year, where they lost four in a row.

Southampton have won two of their Premier League matches since Ruben Selles took over. That's as many wins as they had in their previous 17 matches under Ralph Hassenhuttl and Nathan Jones.

Manchester United vs Southampton Prediction

Manchester United have been pretty dominant at Old Trafford this season. Their confidence will be high after that 4-1 win over Real Betis and they are likely to prove to be too hot to handle for Southampton on Sunday.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Southampton

Manchester United vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet

