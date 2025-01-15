Manchester United vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Southampton take on Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in a crucial encounter at Old Trafford on Thursday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will want to win this game.

Manchester United vs Southampton Preview

Manchester United are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Red Devils edged Arsenal to a victory on penalties in the FA Cup over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Southampton, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Saints eased past Swansea City by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Manchester United vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Southampton and have won 69 out of the 134 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 28 victories.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 15 matches against Southampton in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in January 2016.

Southampton lost 13 of their first 14 matches away from home against Manchester United in the Premier League but have since lost only three of their last 10 such games in the competition.

Manchester United have lost each of their last three matches at home in the Premier League - their longest such run in the top flight since 1930.

Southampton are winless in their last 17 away games in the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Southampton Prediction

Manchester United have shown flashes of their ability under Ruben Amorim but are in the midst of a damaging slump in the Premier League. The Red Devils have done well against the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal over the past year and have a point to prove this week.

Southampton have been in poor form this year and cannot afford another poor result on Thursday. Manchester United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Southampton

Manchester United vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Southampton to score first - Yes

