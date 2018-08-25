Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United vs Tottenham combined XI

Top 5 / Top 10
1.16K   //    25 Aug 2018, 11:48 IST

After Arsenal's matches against Manchester City and Chelsea in the first two matchdays, the biggest match this weekend will be Tottenham's visit to Manchester United on Monday night.

After a very unimpressive transfer window in which they became the first team in Premier League history to have not signed a single player in the summer transfer window, Spurs managed to hit back at some of their critics with comfortable wins over Newcastle and Fulham.

Manchester United are having a bit of a nightmare though after they lost 3-2 away to Brighton. All the optimism from their opening day win over Leicester was swept away by the Seagulls in an incredible first half at the Amex Stadium.

Spurs come into this match as clear favourites in spite of playing away from home, but United have beaten them the last four times they met in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

With the likes of Victor Wanyama, Nemanja Matic, Antonio Valencia and Alexis Sanchez possibly returning from injuries, we take a look at a combined United vs Spurs XI.

GK: David De Gea

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
De Gea in action against Brighton

De Gea has endured a bit of a rough patch recently, after a poor World Cup, and he conceded 3 times to a Brighton team that scored only 34 goals last season.

Lloris, on the other hand, ended the summer as world champion with France, but even when he's not playing well, its hard to look beyond last season's Golden Glove winner.

De Gea will have his task cut out for him on Monday, facing the likes of Kane, Erisken and Alli, and Mourinho will be hoping the Spaniard can find his form once again.

