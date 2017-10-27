Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: 5 factors that will decide the outcome

Manchester United host Tottenham in an all-important Premier League tie at Old Trafford this weekend.

by sujith mohan Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 20:12 IST

Jose vs Mauricio

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend. United started the campaign well with 19 points from seven games but are struggling to maintain the momentum as they have managed just one point from their last two outings. Meanwhile, Tottenham are gaining momentum after a rough start as they thumped Liverpool 4-1 last week.

A win will take Spurs to the second place in the table behind Manchester City while Manchester United will lose further ground with a defeat. United are still without their world record signing Paul Pogba while Eric Bailly and Phil Jones may return. For Spurs, the fitness of Harry Kane is a huge concern for Mauricio Pochettino.

Let's look at the 5 factors that will decide the result of this tie:

#5 Struggling United attack vs a solid Spurs defence

Manchester United started the season with a flurry of goals but in the last few weeks, their attack has been substandard. Pogba's absence and Mkhitaryan's dip in form are hampering United's attacking play. Marcus Rashford seems to be the only man in form for Mourinho and he cannot do it single-handedly against Tottenham.

United scored 21 times in the first seven league games but have managed just one in the subsequent two and their struggle in front of the goal is clearly visible.

Tottenham had the Premier League's best defensive record in the last 2 seasons and have carried last season's form into the 2017-18 campaign. In the last 5 games, they have conceded just thrice. Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, and Davinson Sanchez have been in top form and United need to be at their best to breach Tottenham's backline.