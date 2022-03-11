Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th March 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of massive fixtures this weekend as Manchester United lock horns with Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur outfit at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and are fighting for a place in the top four this season. The Red Devils have been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks and cannot afford another poor result in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The North London side thrashed Everton by an astonishing 5-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 94 out of 196 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Spurs' 49 victories.

Manchester United could potentially win three consecutive matches against Tottenham Hotspur for the first time in 12 years.

Tottenham Hotspur have an impressive recent record at Old Trafford and have won two of their last three Premier League away games against Manchester United.

With 37 defeats, Tottenham Hotspur have lost more Premier League matches against Manchester United than they have against any other opponent in the competition.

Manchester United have lost three matches by at least a three-goal margin in the Premier League this season - their worst performance in this regard since 1979.

Tottenham Hotspur are in excellent goalscoring form at the moment and have scored nine goals in their last two matches in the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Manchester United have shown flashes of improvement under Ralf Rangnick but have struggled to achieve positive results in the league. The Red Devils have an impressive squad and will need to prove their mettle in the coming weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur have improved in recent weeks and will face a litmus test this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Manchester United to score first: YES

