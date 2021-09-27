Manchester United vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester United will be vying for revenge for last year's Europa League final defeat as Villarreal come visiting on Wednesday.

Manchester United have had a topsy-turvy start to the 2021-22 season. There have been flashes of genius which have been followed up by passages of mediocrity. It looks like there is no in-between for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side who go into their second Champions League tie on the back of successive losses.

A 1-0 loss to West Ham United in the League Cup preceded a gut-wrenching defeat to Aston Villa by the same margin at Old Trafford. After conceding the lead as late as the 88th minute, the Red Devils had a chance to restore parity as they were awarded a penalty in the last minute of stoppage time.

However, the ever-reliable Bruno Fernandes skied his kick and United couldn't save a point. They come into Wednesday's game desperately needing to secure a victory. Solskjaer's men fell to Young Boys in their Champions League opener. United were reduced 10-men as early as the 35th minute of the game.

A Jesse Lingard howler in the last minute of the game cost them dearly and a win is the need of the hour if they are to lift the mood of the Old Trafford faithful. Meanwhile, Villarreal have played out six draws in their seven fixtures across La Liga and the Champions League so far this season.

They held Real Madrid to a goalless draw in their most recent outing over the weekend. The Yellow Submarine settled for a 2-2 draw against Atalanta in their Champions League opener.

Although they got the better of Manchester United in the Europa League final last term, Villarreal's style of play was far from enterprising. Fans will be hoping to see more bite from their side as they travel to Manchester to take on the mighty Red Devils.

Manchester United vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Manchester United and Villarreal have clashed five times till date. Four matches have ended as draws. Villarreal won the last time the two teams locked horns. That was in the Europa League final and the Yellow Submarine prevailed on penalties.

Manchester United form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Villarreal form guide: D-D-D-W-D

Manchester United vs Villarreal Team News

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo continue to be sidelined with injuries. Edinson Cavani featured off the bench in United's latest outing against Aston Villa. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is suspended after picking up a straight red card in the game against Young Boys.

Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire were both forced off in the game against Aston Villa and could both be unavailable here.

Injuries: Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo

Doubtful: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire

Suspension: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Villarreal

Dani Raba and Samuel Chukwueze have returned to training but both players are doubts here. Villarreal top scorer Gerard Moreno is sidelined with an injury.

Francis Coquelin is suspended after being shown a red card in the game against Atalanta. Juan Foyth had to be taken off in the closing stages of the game against Real Madrid and might not be available here.

Injuries: Gerard Moreno

Doubtful: Dani Raba, Samuel Chukwueze, Juan Foyth

Suspension: Francis Coquelin

Manchester United vs Villarreal Predicted Lineups

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli; Pervis Estupinan, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Alfonso Pedraza; Yeremi Pino, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros; Boulaye Dia, Paco Alcacer

Manchester United vs Villarreal Prediction

Unai Emery's side has perhaps been too pragmatic this season. It's not worked out great for them since they've drawn six of their seven matches so far across all competitions. They're expected to sit back and frustrate Manchester United here.

The Red Devils will need to find something special to get the better of Villarreal. But Manchester United usually turn in good performances when they're backed into a corner. Right now they are. They will try to put on a good show for the Old Trafford faithful after their Saturday setback against Aston Villa.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 Villarreal

