Manchester United vs Villarreal: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another important fixture as Manchester United take on Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The two teams played out an intriguing Europa League final a few months ago and will want to step up in this match.

Manchester United have blown hot and cold under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and have a point to prove this week. The Red Devils were stunned by Villarreal in the previous meeting between the two sides and will want their revenge in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, have made progress with Unai Emery at the helm and will be intent on proving their mettle in Europe's premier competition. The Yellow Submarines were impressive against Real Madrid over the weekend and will need to put their best foot forward in this game.

Manchester United vs Villarreal Team News

Manchester United have a depleted squad

Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off against Young Boys earlier this month and is suspended for this match. With Luke Shaw also carrying a niggle, Alex Telles and Diogo Dalot are set to feature in this game.

Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo, and Harry Maguire are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jason Sancho was benched against Aston Villa and will line up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in the final third.

Injured: Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo, Harry Maguire

Doubtful: Luke Shaw

Suspended: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Villarreal have a point to prove this week

Villarreal

Gerard Moreno was exceptional against Manchester United in the Europa League final but is currently yet to recover from his injury. Dani Raba, Yeremi Pino, and Samuel Chukwueze are also sidelined at the moment and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Gerard Moreno, Samuel Chukwueze, Dani Raba, Yeremi Pino

Doubtful: Juan Foyth

Suspended: Francis Coquelin

At what time does the match between Manchester United and Villarreal kick off?

India: 30th September 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 29th September 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 29th September 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Villarreal on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: TUDNxtra

UK: BT Sport 3

How to watch live streaming of Manchester United vs Villarreal?

India: SonyLIV, JioTV

USA: TUDN App, Paramount+

UK: BT Sport

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi