Manchester United vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | 26 February 2022

Manchester United and Watford are caught up in entirely different races but both teams are desperate for three points as they lock horns at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table but a Champions League berth is far from secure. They have West Ham United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers breathing down their necks and cannot afford a slip-up.

Manchester United came up second best for the majority of their midweek Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid. After Joao Felix had put the hosts ahead with an exquisite header as early as the seventh minute of the contest, the Red Devils struggled to find a footing in the game.

But they came out in the second half a different side with more bite and vigor about them. Ralf Rangnick also changed things up and brought in young Anthony Elanga, who finished off a lovely Manchester United move with a characteristically cool finish.

Now they have everything to play for in the second leg at Old Trafford in mid-March. Before that, the Red Devils will play Manchester City and Spurs in the league and that is exactly why Saturday's game against Watford is a must-win for them.

Watford thumped the Red Devils 4-1 in the reverse fixture and the heavy loss cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job as Manchester United manager. However, Watford have not hit those heights again. They have lost four of their last six Premier League matches.

The Hornets were beaten 4-1 by Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, and they sit 19th in the Premier League table with 18 points after 25 games. With Newcastle United speeding away to safety, Watford need to turn things around and fast if they are to survive the drop this season.

Manchester United vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have played Watford 13 times at home in the league and haven't lost a single one of those matches.

Watford won the reverse fixture 4-1 and are looking to complete their first ever league double over the Red Devils.

Claudio Ranieri oversaw Watford's 4-1 win over Manchester United in the first half of the season. Roy Hodgson is in charge of Watford now and if they win against United on Saturday, they will become the first team to complete a league double over Manchester United with different managers for each game since Bolton Wanderers in 1950-51.

Of their last 21 Premier League home games kicking off at 3 pm on Saturday, Manchester United have lost just one.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games. No other team in the competition is currently on a longer unbeaten run.

Manchester United vs Watford Prediction

Manchester United have done pretty decently under Ralf Rangnick. They've only lost one of their 16 matches under the German coach in normal time. They have performed well at the back and have looked promising in attack.

Watford have been in dismal form of late and it looks like Manchester United should be able to avenge their 4-1 defeat in the first half of the season here.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Watford

Manchester United vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith