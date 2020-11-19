Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League returns this weekend following the international break, with Manchester United hosting struggling West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Surprisingly enough, only four places separate these two teams going into Saturday’s match. Manchester United are 14th with West Brom in 18th – but even a win for the Baggies would only lift them as high as 16th.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils, meanwhile, will be looking for a strong follow-up to their victory over Everton on 7 November.

Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

Manchester United have started the 2020-21 campaign in mixed fashion. Although they’ve picked up three wins from seven games, they were also beaten by Arsenal and humiliated 6-1 by Tottenham at Old Trafford.

However, their recent win over Everton was more encouraging and took some pressure off Solskjaer. Another win this weekend could see United climb up to ninth, depending on other results.

West Brom, meanwhile, remain one of just three Premier League sides without a victory to their name. They pushed Tottenham hard in their most recent fixture, but still came away with a 1-0 defeat. They have collected just three points this season.

Manchester United form guide: D-W-L-L-W

West Bromwich Albion form guide: L-D-D-L-L

We'll monitor the fitness of several players following last night's matches 🌍#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 18, 2020

Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Manchester United have a number of injury issues to deal with before this match. Both Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof picked up minor injuries on international duty, and are both doubtful for this game.

Luke Shaw is also sidelined with the hamstring injury he suffered against Everton, while Marcus Rashford is also a doubt as he recovers from a minor shoulder injury. New signing Alex Telles will be available after posting a negative test for COVID-19.

Injured: Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof

Doubtful: Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard

Suspended: None

West Brom will be without Sam Field and Hal Robson-Kanu, who are still recovering from injuries. Boss Slaven Bilic will also be sweating on the status of Callum Robinson, Branislav Ivanovic and Matheus Pereira, who will all be hoping to return following positive COVID-19 tests.

Injured: Sam Field, Hal Robson-Kanu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

"We didn't have a goalie so it was my turn to go in goal. I enjoyed it." @samjohnstone50 talks becoming a 'keeper and growing up at @ManUtd ahead of his return to Old Trafford on Saturday 💬 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 18, 2020

Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Donny Van De Beek, Edinson Cavani

West Bromwich Albion predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Branislav Ivanovic, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Filip Krovinovic, Matheus Pereira, Conor Gallagher, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson

Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Manchester United’s form has been up-and-down throughout the 2020-21 campaign and they have a number of injury issues, but they should still be strong enough to win this match.

West Brom defended far more impressively against Tottenham than previously this season, but with Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani, United should have enough firepower to score the goals they need to pick up a comfortable win at home.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 West Bromwich Albion