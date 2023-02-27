Manchester United vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st March 2023

Fresh from their Carabao Cup triumph, Manchester United will take on West Ham United at Old Trafford in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

There's no rest for the weary. Manchester United beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday to win their first trophy in six years. They return to cup action just three days later on Wednesday as they navigate a pretty hectic schedule in what is already being viewed as a defining season for them.

Winning the League Cup is a telling achievement for Erik ten Hag and his team, who seemed light years away from pulling off anything noteworthy even at the start of the season.

Their transformation under the Dutch coach has been impressive and a sense of belief has returned to Old Trafford. They are on the right path and they have a coach and a set of players that are willing to give everything on any given day.

One thing's for certain and it is that Manchester United are nowhere close to being done for the season. They are hungry for more silverware and will look to take one more step towards achieving that when they welcome the Hammers to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

West Ham United snapped a three-game winless streak by thrashing Nottingham Forest 4-0 at the London Stadium on Saturday. A brace from Danny Ings preceded goals from Declan Rice and Michail Antonio as David Moyes' side found the back of thet net four times between the 71st and 85th minutes of the match.

That win helped West Ham put a two-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone. The Hammers lost 1-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League earlier this season. They will look to avenge that loss and are likely to be desperate to enjoy a deep run in the FA Cup.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

David Moyes has never won in his 15 away league games at Old Trafford. He has lost 11 and drawn four.

Manchester United and West Ham have clashed 11 times in the FA Cup. Their last FA Cup meeting was in 2020, in the fifth round, and Manchester United won the game 1-0.

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 20 home games against West Ham United in all competitions.

West Ham United haven't scored more than one goal in their last 37 visits to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been victorious in 13 of their last 15 home FA Cup matches. Their last loss at Old Trafford in the competition came against Arsenal in 2015.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Prediction

Manchester United have beaten Barcelona and Newcastle United in their last two outings in all competitions. On current form, the Red Devils are an extremely difficult side to beat. The Hammers have had a grueling season and have found little joy at Old Trafford in recent times

We expect Manchester United to register a comfortable win over Moyes' men on Wednesday in front of a loud and jubilant Stretford End.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 West Ham United

Manchester United vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

