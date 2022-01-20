Manchester United vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22 January 2022

Manchester United can overtake West Ham United in the Premier League table with a win as the two sides clash on Saturday.

In the first 45 minutes of their game against Brentford on Wednesday, Manchester United looked as clueless as they did in the final 20 against Aston Villa. But the half-time team talk seemed to have spurred them into action. The Bees toiled but didn't have it in them to deny the sheer talent this United side possesses.

It was the young Anthony Elanga who gave the Red Devils the lead, running onto a wonderful ball floated into the box by Fred. The Swedish forward's lovely first touch helped him nod the ball past Jonas Lossl to open the scoring for United. Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes combined to set up Mason Greenwood for their second.

Fernandes would turn creator once again as Marcus Rashford came off the bench to secure a goal that would give him a much-needed confidence boost.

The win puts Manchester United tied on points with Arsenal, who have played 20 games, one fewer than the Red Devils.

West Ham United are currently fourth in the table with 37 points from 22 games. Spurs are at fifth with 36 from 19. It's going to be a very intense fight for the fourth spot and the stakes are high as the Hammers visit Old Trafford on Saturday.

West Ham United were dealt a major blow by Leeds United in their latest Premier League outing. David Moyes' men equalized twice but Jack Harrison's hat-trick just about did the trick for Marcelo Bielsa's men.

The Hammers were easy to play through last weekend and Moyes will be hoping that Tomas Soucek's return after contracting Covid-19 will sort that problem out. The Red Devils won the first meeting between the two sides this season 2-1 in what was a tightly contested affair.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have won 20 of their 25 Premier League home games against the Hammers so far.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 13 home league games against West Ham United.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Manchester United have lost three of their eight Premier League home meetings against teams from London.

This is only the fifth time in Premier League history that West Ham face Manchester United whilst sitting above them in the table. They have failed to win any of their four last such meetings with the Red Devils.

Manchester United have kept just one clean sheet in their last 15 Premier League home games.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Prediction

Manchester United needed David de Gea's heroics to keep them in the game during the first half against Brentford. They rode their luck but their quality showed in the second half. Manchester United need to bring that intensity out of the gates against West Ham United or they could get blown away.

The Hammers have already beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup this season. But the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood have been in good touch in recent weeks. They won't make life easy for the Hammers' defence. This will be a very tight contest and is likely to end in a draw.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 West Ham United

Manchester United vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 3.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

