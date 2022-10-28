Manchester United vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side edged Silkeborg to an important 1-0 victory in the UEFA Europa League this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Red Devils eased past FC Sheriff by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 71 out of the 149 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Hammers' 46 victories.

Manchester United have won their last four matches against West Ham United in the Premier League - their longest winning run against the Hammers since 2012.

West Ham United have picked up only three points on their last 14 visits to Old Trafford, with their previous victory at the stadium coming in 2007.

West Ham United have lost 21 away games against Manchester United in the Premier League - their worst away record against a single opponent in the competition.

After a run of six defeats in 13 Premier League games at Old Trafford, Manchester United have lost only one of their last 14 home games in the competition.

West Ham United have won only two of their last 14 Premier League away games and have kept clean sheets in only two of their last 14 away league games on the road.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Prediction

Manchester United have shown drastic improvement under Erik ten Hag and will be intent on a top-four finish. The Red Devils were impressive in the Europa League and will look to prove their mettle in this fixture.

West Ham United can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record at Old Trafford. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

Manchester United vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Antony to score - Yes

