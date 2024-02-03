Manchester United vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2024

Manchester United have the chance to leapfrog West Ham United to the sixth place in the Premier League table as the two sides clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

With Manchester United restored to almost full strength with respect to their starting XI, they are playing some exciting attacking football once again. But their vulnerabilities at the back continue to cause worry lines to run all over Erik ten Hag's face.

The Red Devils have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven matches across all competitions. They will head into Sunday's encounter against the Hammers on the back of a thrilling 4-3 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League classic on Thursday.

Marcus Rashford fired Manchester United into the lead as early as the fifth minute. Rasmus Hojlund added cushion to their lead shortly afterwards. But a contentious penalty decision in the 71st minute led to Wolves getting back into the game with Pablo Sarabia doing the needful from the spot.

What followed was the kind of drama that the Premier League has consistently delivered over the years.

Scott McTominay re-established United's two-goal lead in the 75th minute before Wolves clawed back into the game and restored parity through Max Kilman and Pedro Neto with the latter's strike coming in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

United seemed set to walk away dejected from the Molineux but young Kobbie Mainoo had different ideas. Jinking past two defenders with a naughty bit of skill, the teenager scored a beauty to help United secure a well-deserved win.

Meanwhile, West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth. Dominic Solanke gave the Cherries the lead in the 31st minute but James Ward-Prowse got David Moyes' men back in the game by dispatching a penalty in the 61st minute.

The Hammers, who are currently sixth in the table with 36 points, will be looking to do the league double over Manchester United who are currently breathing down their necks with 35 points.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have failed to beat Manchester United in their last 15 Premier League away matches.

Having picked up a 2-0 win over Manchester United at the London Stadium in December, West Ham will be looking to complete their first league double over the Red Devils since 2006-07.

Manchester United have picked up three successive 1-0 wins in their last three Premier League home matches against West Ham.

London clubs have only managed to win one of their last 19 Premier League away matches against Manchester United.

Manchester United have shipped in seven goals in their last three Premier League home games.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United will look to take advantage of Manchester United's defensive vulnerabilities on Sunday. But they will need to be wary of the Red Devils' upturn in attacking form. There's not much to differentiate the two sides and they are likely to share the spoils at the end of this one.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 West Ham United

Manchester United vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

