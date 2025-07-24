Manchester United vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Manchester United will get their Premier League Summer Series campaign underway against West Ham United at MetLife Stadium on Saturday. Bournemouth and Everton are the other two teams that have been invited to this edition of the preseason friendly tournament.

United got their preseason underway last week with a goalless draw against Leeds United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm. Before the summer break, they traveled to Asia and faced the ASEAN All-Stars XI and the Hong Kong national team. They lost their first game against ASEAN and won 3-1 against Hong Kong.

West Ham met Grasshopper Zurich in their preseason opener last week and registered a 3-1 away win. Andy Irving broke the deadlock in the first half, and Callum Marshall doubled their lead after the break. Lucas Paqueta restored their two-goal lead from the penalty spot in the second half.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 156 times in all competitions. The Red Devils have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 74 wins. The Hammers have 50 wins, and 32 games have ended in draws.

West Ham secured a league double over the Red Devils last season, recording a 4-1 win on aggregate.

Six of the last nine meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Manchester United have won just one of their last five meetings against West Ham and have failed to score in three games in that period.

West Ham United registered just one win in the preseason in 2024. Notably, they lost two meetings against Premier League teams in the Stateside Cup, which was held in the USA.

The Red Devils also lost their two meetings against Premier League teams in the USA in 2024.

The last 13 meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results, with the Hammers recording six wins.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Prediction

The Red Devils failed to score in their preseason opener and will look to improve upon that record here. They have lost four of their last five games in this fixture, conceding seven goals, which is a cause for concern.

New signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are in contention to start here. Harry Maguire will also play after being initially left out.

The Irons won their opener 3-1 last week and will look to continue that form here. Their recent record in this fixture makes them the favorites to record a win.

Edson Álvarez is unavailable for this match and will join up with his teammates next week. New signing Kyle Walker-Peters is in contention to make his first appearance for the club.

The Hammers have been the better side in recent meetings against Manchester United and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 West Ham United

Manchester United vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

