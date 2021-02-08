Manchester United vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Manchester United and West Ham United will clash on Tuesday with a berth in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup up for grabs.

Manchester United will be gutted to have relinquished two valuable points in their weekend game against Everton after conceding from the last kick of the match. However, the Red Devils have looked menacing going forward and will look to blow the Hammers away with their attacking impetus.

The Red Devils will draw inspiration from their 3-2 win over Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Red Devils are the second most successful team in the competition and they had made it to the semi-finals last term.

West Ham United, on the other hand, were held to a goalless draw by Fulham in the weekend. David Moyes and co. have every right to feel hard done after Tomas Soucek was red-carded for an accidental elbow to the face of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Hammers didn't make the most of their chance to climb to fourth on the Premier League table but they remain fifth, just a point behind reigning champions Liverpool. Their FA Cup fourth round outing featured nothing to write home about as they just about got the better of Stockport County, beating them 1-0.

West Ham United will need to shore up their defense against a belligerent Manchester United attacking unit that has plenty of goals in them.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

In the last ten matches between Manchester United and West Ham United, the former has been the dominant side. The Red Devils have won five of their last ten matches against the Hammers and have drawn thrice and lost twice.

The last time these two sides met was in the Premier League at the London Stadium, when Manchester United came from behind to register a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United form guide: W-D-L-W-D

West Ham United form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Manchester United vs West Ham United Team News

Manchester United

Phil Jones is a long-term absentee for Manchester United via a knee injury. Eric Bailly is a doubt for this one after he suffered a knock in the buildup to the Everton game. But their biggest concern will be Paul Pogba, who was brought off in the first half against the Toffees after he pulled up with a muscle problem.

He is unlikely to feature on Tuesday. Dean Henderson could feature in goal for Manchester United but whether that has anything to do with his dismal performance against Everton is yet to be ascertained.

Injuries: Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

West Ham United

Consistent ⛔️@Aaron_Cresswell and @OgbonnaOfficial have played in every single clean sheet that we've kept in the @premierleague so far this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/rcs6f7inmv — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 7, 2021

West Ham United will remain without the services of Arthur Masuaku. They will be waiting to see if Tomas Soucek's questionable red card against Fulham gets overturned. Jesse Lingard cannot play against his parent club Manchester United.

Injuries: Arthur Masuaku

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Tomas Soucek

Manchester United vs West Ham United Predicted Lineups

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Mark Noble, Declan Rice, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jarrod Bowen, Saïd Benrahma; Michail Antonio