Manchester United vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

The League Cup features a series of intriguing fixtures this week as Manchester United take on West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The two Premier League outfits played out an excellent match over the weekend and will be intent on putting their best foot forward in this fixture.

Manchester United have grown in stature in recent weeks and will need to end their trophy drought under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. The Red Devils have a lethal attacking lineup and will want to get the better of their opponents this week.

West Ham United have punched above their weight under David Moyes but will need to play out of their skins in this match. The Hammers have troubled Manchester United in the past but will need to make their form count going into this match.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

Manchester United have a good record against West Ham United and have won 70 out of 147 matches played between the two teams. West Ham United have managed 45 victories against Manchester United and will need to step up this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place over the weekend and ended in a 2-1 victory for Manchester United. Jesse Lingard scored the winning goal on the day and will want to make his mark on this match.

Manchester United form guide: W-L-W-W-D

West Ham United form guide: L-W-D-D-W

Manchester United vs West Ham United Team News

Manchester United have a depleted squad

Manchester United

Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Phil Jones and Dean Henderson are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford

Doubtful: Phil Jones, Dean Henderson

Suspended: None

West Ham United need to win this game

West Ham United

Michail Antonio was suspended over the weekend and is set to lead the line in this match. Winston Reid remains sidelined with a long-term injury and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Winston Reid

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tom Heaton; Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot; Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek; Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho; Edinson Cavani

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Arthur Masuaku, Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson, Ryan Fredericks; Mark Noble, Tomas Soucek; Nikola Vlasic, Said Benrahma, Andriy Yarmolenko; Michail Antonio

Manchester United vs West Ham United Prediction

Manchester United were given a run for their money by David Moyes over the weekend and will need to be wary of an upset this week. The Red Devils have a hectic schedule and are likely to make a number of changes to their team this week.

West Ham United were impressive in their previous game and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Manchester United are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-2 West Ham United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi