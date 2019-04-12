×
Manchester United vs West Ham United, Premier League 2018-19 | Match preview, team news, venue, where to watch and more 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Preview
85   //    12 Apr 2019, 21:29 IST

The Manchester United team
After showcasing some good football against FC Barcelona on Wednesday night, Manchester United will face off against West Ham United on Saturday afternoon. The match is going to be an important one as both teams would be desperate to get all three points.

Man United are at the 6th position with 61 points from 32 appearances, while The Hammers hold the 11th position as they have gathered 42 points while playing one match more than the Manchester side.

Both teams lost their last match. West Ham were defeated by their fellow Londoners, Chelsea FC, whereas Man United faced a narrow defeat at Old Trafford against Catalonia's giants Barcelona.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might rest a few of his key players as the Red Devils have their Champions League second leg fixture against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Tuesday night.

Kickoff information:

Date: 13th March 2019

Time: 17:30 (BST)

Venue: Old Trafford

Capacity: 74,994

Match referee: Graham Scott

Where to watch: Hotstar.com (for live streaming)

Team news

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could rest a few of his stars
Manchester United have a number of injury concerns, and are going to miss the defensive trio of Eric Bailly, Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia.

Andre Herrera and Nemanja Matic are doubtful for the match too. Meanwhile Alexis Sanchez, who has been suffering from knee ligament damage, is a long-term absentee for the club.

United's first choice fullbacks, Ashley Young and Luke Shaw, are out against the Hammers due to suspension orders.

West Ham United

Hazard single-handedly destroyed West Ham United in their last Premier League match
Just like the host team, West Ham also have a few injury issues. Jack Wilshere, Michail Antonio and Samir Nasri are all going to miss the game at 'The Theater of Dreams'.

The Hammers' striker Andy Carroll is also expected to sit out, along with Andriy Yarmolenko. Winston Reid and Carlos Sanchez are also long-term concerns for the Londoners.

Form Guide (last five competitive fixtures)

Manchester United: L-L-W-L-L

West Ham United: L-L-W-L-W

Head to head record

Manchester United: 65

West Ham United: 44

Did you know?

West Ham United could beat Manchester United for the second time in this 2018-19 season. The last time they defeated them twice in a season was back in 2006-07.





Manchester United vs West Ham United Preview & Prediction: EPL match preview and prediction
