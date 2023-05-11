Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Aston Villa to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Red Devils slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 53 out of the 110 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 37 victories.

Manchester United lost this fixture by a 1-0 scoreline last season and have not lost consecutive home league games against Wolverhampton Wanderers since 1961.

The away side has won each of the last four matches between these two teams in the Premier League, with Manchester United winning three of these games at the Molineux.

The last nine Premier League matches between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have produced only 10 goals, with only three of these goals being scored at Old Trafford.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost 10 of their last 11 Premier League away games against teams starting the game in the top four.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Manchester United have an impressive squad at their disposal and have made progress under Erik ten Hag. Marcus Rashford has stepped up to the plate this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers can pack a punch on their day and have troubled the Red Devils in the past. Manchester United are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fernandes to score - Yes

