Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th August 2023

The Premier League kicks off with its first round of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers finished in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side eased past Rennes by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the league table last season and have been impressive under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive historical record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 54 out of the 111 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 37 victories.

Manchester United have lost only one of their last 12 matches at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming in January last year.

After an unbeaten run of four consecutive matches against Manchester United in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost five of their last six league games against the Red Devils.

This is only the fifth time Manchester United are beginning a Premier League campaign on a Monday - they have gone on to win the league title on three of the previous four such occasions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost their opening game of the season in each of their last two Premier League campaigns.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Manchester United have an impressive squad at their disposal and have stepped up to the plate under Erik ten Hag. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes can be effective on their day and will look to be at their best this week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in disarray at the moment and cannot afford to slip up in this match. Manchester United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes