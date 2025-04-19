Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th April 2025

After pulling off one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the club, Manchester United will look to keep that good feeling going when they square off against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.
To never give up is in the Manchester United DNA. Even in this tiring campaign riddled with setbacks, the Red Devils conitnue to find ways to keep hope alive.
Ruben Amorim's men scored three goals in six extra-time minutes to secure a ridiculous mpressive comeback victory over Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
After racing to a 2-0 lead in the first half, Manchester United let Lyon come back into the game as the French side restored parity in the second 45 to take the game into extra-time. Lyon look to have sealed the victory when they were leading 4-2 with just 10 minutes remaining on the clock. But the rest is history.
Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers have hit a green patch and could play spoilsport in United's party when they come to Old Trafford on Sunday. While Amorim's men haven't picked up a single win in their last three Premier League matches, Wolves have won each of their last four.
They have picked up 13 points from the last 15 available in the English top-flight. Wolves are currently 16th in the table while United are 14th but they could leapfrog the Manchester giants with a win on Sunday.
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Wolves have picked up just a single victory in their last 13 away league matches against Manchester United.
- Having won the reverse fixture 2-0 on Boxing Day, Wolves are aspiring to complete their first league double over the Red Devils.
- Manchester United have been victorious in all four of their home league games played on Easter Sunday, winning by a combined scoreline of 9-1.
- United have suffered 14 Premier League defeats this season, equalling their haul from last term. They last lost more league games in 1989-90 (16).
- Wolves have won their last four Premier League matches on the trot. That's their best top-flight winning streak since January 1972.
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction
For all of Wolves' fantastic form in the Premier League, United have just had one of those nights that could end up having a galvanising effect on a club. They should be able to capitalise on it and hold Wolves back from humbling them.
Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes